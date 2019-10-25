Manchester United Set To Face Disappointment In Hunt For January Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich do not want to lose Manchester United target Thomas Muller during the January transfer window.



The 30-year-old is no longer a certainty in the starting eleven at the Allianz Arena and is keen on leaving Bayern Munich in the future.













His decision to consider his future at Bayern Munich has led to interest from Manchester United and Serie A giants Inter just ahead of the January transfer window.



And the forward is indeed pushing for a transfer in the winter window as he is not certain he is going to play much in the starting eleven for the Bavarians this season.





But according to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich are not keen to see him leave the club in the winter transfer window.







He is one of the symbols of the Bayern Munich squad and is still a popular figure amongst the fans.



The German champions also do not have depth when it comes to forward positions and do not want to further limit their options by selling Muller in January.





They are not confident of being able to bring in an adequate replacement for the German World Cup winner in the winter window.



It remains to be seen if the situation changes as Muller may continue to push to leave.

