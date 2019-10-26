Don’t Take Europa League Qualification To Last Game, Former Celtic Star Tells Bhoys

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough has urged the Bhoys to earn qualification to the Round of 32 of the Europa League before their last group stage game.



The Scottish champions currently sit on top of their Europa League group with seven points, having won two and drawn one of their three games so far.













However, Celtic now have two away trips to Lazio and CFR Cluj, and one home match against Rennes, remaining in the group stage before moving to the next round.



While the Hoops' two remaining games are away from home, Rough believes they have shown they can get points away, having held Rennes to a 1-1 draw last month.





However, Rough does not want Celtic need something from their last group game against Cluj, who he feels will not be easy for Neil Lennon's side to beat, and has urged the Bhoys to earn their ticket to the round of 32 before that.







"I don't think Neil Lennon will want to get down to the last game", Rough said on PLZ Soccer.



"You want it done and dusted before that.





"They have shown away from home that they can pick up points.



"Cluj is probably the [away] game they have got a better chance of winning, I was impressed with them last night [against Rennes].



"I think it will be a hard task for Celtic to get a win over them, maybe [they can get] a point but I don't think I'd want to get down to the last game."



Celtic will earn qualification to the Europa League round of 32 if they beat Lazio away from home in their upcoming European match in November.

