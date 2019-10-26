Freddie Ljungberg Changed My Position – Celtic Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic starlet Armstrong Oko-Flex has revealed that Arsenal legend and coach Freddie Ljungberg switched his position and believes he is now at his best operating wide on the left.



The 17-year-old joined the Hoops from Premier League side Arsenal last summer and is held in high regard and esteem at Celtic Park.













The highly-rated teenager was firmly a striker when he played for Arsenal's Under-15s, but indicated that Ljungberg saw something in him which led him to believe Oko-Flex would be better out wide.



Oko-Flex admitted that he can also play as a playmaker, having played as a number ten for Celtic's reserve side, but is in no doubt he is now at his best as a left winger.





However, the Celtic talent makes no bones about the fact that he simply wants to play football.







"I would say my best position is probably left-wing", Oko-Flex told Celtic TV.



"But I can play right-wing as well and I've played [number] 10 a couple of times with the first-team and with the reserves.





"I can also play striker as well.



"I was a striker until the Under-15s, where I then had Freddie Ljungberg as a coach at Arsenal and he's the one who moved me out wide.



"Ever since then, it's changed me. So I have been a winger since then.



"I just want to play football, so any position I don't mind, but probably left-wing [is where I am best]."



Oko-Flex has a three-year deal at Paradise, lasting until the summer of 2021, and will be bidding to catch Neil Lennon's eye over the course of the campaign.

