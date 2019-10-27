XRegister
X
27/10/2019 - 21:13 GMT

Doing What – Mauricio Pochettino Baffled By Comment On Tottenham Star’s Anfield Performance

 




Mauricio Pochettino has indicated he does not agree that Tanguy Ndombele made a big difference when he came off the bench in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Ndombele, a big money signing from Lyon in the summer, started the Premier League fixture on the bench at Anfield, watching on as Spurs took a first minute lead through Harry Kane.   


 



Liverpool levelled through Jordan Henderson in the 52nd minute and Ndombele was introduced in the 63rd minute, as Spurs looked to respond.

The Reds then scored the goal that would ultimately secure them all three points when Mohamed Salah struck from the penalty spot with 15 minutes left.
 


At his post match press conference, Pochettino was asked about Ndombele, with the assertation that he had made a big difference when he came on and was questioned on when he will start.



But Pochettino was baffled by the assertation that Ndombele had had a big impact and replied: "Big difference? Doing what?"

It was put to the Tottenham manager that Ndombele's passing had been notable and he answered: "Yes but in this time the game was different no? I think be careful how we assess."
 


Ndombele has made eleven appearances for Tottenham so far this season, scoring two goals.

Tottenham are next in action away at Everton next weekend, before they then travel to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.
 