Scott Sinclair On Bench – Celtic Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

Fixture: Aberdeen vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:15 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Pittodrie this afternoon.



The champions are level on points with rivals Rangers at the top of the Premiership standings, but with the Gers only playing later today, can go clear by beating Aberdeen.













The Bhoys saw off Italian giants Lazio on Thursday night in the Europa League and will take the feel-good factor into this afternoon's game.





Celtic have beaten Aberdeen at Pittodrie on their last eight visits and have scored at least three goals on each of their last three visits to the ground.





Boss Neil Lennon has Fraser Forster in goal, while at full-back he trusts in Jeremie Frimpong and Boli Bolingoli. Central defence sees Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer team up, while Scott Brown slots into midfield. Tom Rogic is also selected, while Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi will support Odsonne Edouard.







If Lennon needs to try to change things from the substitutes' bench then he has options available, including Scott Sinclair and Moritz Bauer.





Celtic Team vs Aberdeen



Forster, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, Rogic, McGregor, Forrest, Elyounoussi, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Hayes, Elhamed, Bauer, Sinclair, Bayo

