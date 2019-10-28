AC Milan and Bayern Munich Alive To Newcastle Target, German Giants Scouting Since Season Start

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United face competition from two European heavyweights in the scramble for Lille striker Victor Osimhen.



Lille swooped to sign Osimhen from Belgian side Charleroi in the summer, bringing the Nigeria international in as the replacement for Nicolas Pepe.













He has hit the ground running in northern France, scoring eight goals in 14 games so far, and is already attracting interest.



Newcastle have been heavily linked with wanting Osimhen as Magpies boss Steve Bruce looks to add goals to his team when the January transfer window swings open.





The St James' Park outfit are not alone in their admiration for Osimhen though and, according to French outlet Soccer Link, both AC Milan and Bayern Munich are interested.







Bayern Munich have sent scouts to keep tabs on Osimhen since the start of the season, signalling their clear interest in tracking the 20-year-old's progress.



AC Milan, searching for the right combination to become a power once again in Italian football, are also alive to Osimhen.





The Rossoneri did business with Lille in the summer, snapping up promising Portuguese Rafael Leao.



Whether Newcastle would be able to beat the pair to Osimhen's signature remains to be seen, but Lille will be reluctant sellers and have the Nigerian under contract until 2024.

