How Long Has Jurgen Klopp Been At Liverpool – Bayern Munich Coach On High Intensity Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has indicated that he will need time if he is to make the club's counter pressing and high intensity game as good as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.



Klopp was delighted with his side's counter pressing in their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday and Kovac tuned in to the game.













He was impressed with what he saw from Liverpool, with Klopp's men putting in a powerful and high intensity performance.



But Kovac stressed that the Liverpool manager can play the way he does because he has assembled the right team and had time to work with them.





"You also have to have the type of players [to do it]. You cannot drive 200km/ph on the motorway if you can only do 100. You have to adjust to what you have", Kovac told a press conference when asked if he would like to see Klopp's high intensity play from his team.







"I think our counter pressing is good, too [of course it could] get better. That is a process.



"My colleague Klopp has been at Liverpool for how long? What are we talking about? About continuity."





However, Kovac added: "About time that apparently does not exist in football anymore."



Kovac is currently preparing his Bayern Munich team for Tuesday night's German Cup clash away at Bochum.



His side sit second in the Bundesliga after nine games, just one point off early leaders Borussia Monchengladbach; he led Bayern Munich to a domestic double last season.



Klopp is still the last coach to lead a team other than Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title.

