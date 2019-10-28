Premier League Giants Sent Delegation To Check On Leeds United Loan Star, Left Disappointed

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League giants Arsenal sent a three-man delegation to Elland Road to watch their striker Eddie Nketiah in action for Leeds United against West Brom at the start of this month, but were left disappointed.



Arsenal decided in the summer that Leeds presented the best environment for Nketiah to continue his development, picking the Whites above other clubs to send the striker to.













However, Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has preferred to start Patrick Bamford as his lone striker in league games and has continued to pick the former Middlesbrough man despite him not scoring since August.



Nketiah has had to make do with minutes from the bench as he looks to press his case to start.





According to The Athletic, a three-man Arsenal delegation, made up of managing director Vinai Venkatesham, director of football operations Huss Fahmy and loans boss Ben Knapper, headed to Elland Road to watch Leeds play West Brom at the start of this month to check up on Nketiah.







The striker though was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over West Brom, leaving the Gunners group disappointed.



However, it is claimed that Arsenal feel Nketiah will make enough appearances for Leeds before the January transfer window opens to mean they will not need to recall him to the Emirates Stadium.





Arsenal are happy with the environment that Leeds are offering Nketiah at Elland Road and believe that it also offers pressure that will benefit the youngster.



Bristol City meanwhile are continuing to track Nketiah and stand ready to move for his services if he does become available in the new year.

