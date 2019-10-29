Bayern Munich Start Background Work On New Leroy Sane Attempt

Follow @insidefutbol





German champions Bayern Munich have set the ball rolling again in their pursuit of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.



Sane was Bayern Munich’s primary target last summer and a deal was close to being completed before he suffered a knee injury in the Community Shield game at the start of the season.













The setback killed the move as the winger was expected to be out at least until the start of next year and Bayern Munich signed Ivan Perisic from Inter.



But Sane has continued to be in their plans and the player is also believed to keen on moving to Bavaria.





And according to Sky Deutschland, the German champions have started doing the work in the background to take Sane out of the Etihad.







A number of intermediaries and agencies have already been negotiating with a view to getting the two clubs to agree on a fee for the winger.



It is unclear whether Bayern Munich are considering signing the player in January or will wait until next summer to get their hands on him.





Sane will enter the final year of Manchester City contract at the end of the season and has so far resisted signing a new deal.

