He’s Like Jordan Henderson – Former Premier League Star On Manchester United Midfielder

Former Premier League midfielder Alex Rae has compared Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and believes he is only going to grow in stature if he keeps performing at Old Trafford.



McTominay has been a constant presence in the Manchester United midfield this season and has taken more responsibility in Paul Pogba’s absence to keep things ticking along in the middle of the park.













The midfielder was voted man of the match by Manchester United fans for his performance in their side’s 3-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.



Rae, who played as a midfielder in the Premier League, feels McTominay is a Henderson-like presence in the middle of the park and has the stature to keep growing in his position.





While he admits that the Manchester United academy product is yet to prove himself for Scotland, the former Sunderland star is certain that playing consistently at one of the biggest clubs in world football will only enhance his development.







Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “You look at the modern-day, you look at Henderson at Liverpool – he has at that stature.



“He is 6’3 and has presence.





“With Scotland, it is a totally different thing. He still needs to find his feet and dominate games at that level.



“But if he plays the way that he does at Manchester United, he will grow in stature.



“You then grow into a position and when you are doing it at one of the biggest clubs in the world you get that belief."



McTominay broke into the team under Jose Mourinho and has developed as one of the first names on the team sheet over the last 18 months.

