We’ve Got To Go Full Strength vs Chelsea – Former Manchester United Hitman

Danny Webber has stressed that Manchester United are not in a position to make too many changes to their team for their EFL Cup clash against Chelsea.



Manchester United will travel to London on Wednesday to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in an EFL Cup round of 16 clash.













A win over Norwich City on Sunday ended a long domestic run for Manchester United without a victory away from home and they will be looking to take the confidence to west London.



There are rumours of changes to the team ahead of the game, but Webber feels his former side are not in a position to carry out a massive number of tweaks to the starting line-up.





He believes Manchester United should go full strength and barring one or two players, he is not expecting major changes to the team that beat Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday.







Webber said on MUTV's Kick Off Show: “For me, you have got to go full strength.



“We are not in a position to make wholesale changes.





“We have got Martial and Rashford back up top and I want to see the likes of [Mason] Greenwood getting game time.



“So, if we are going to make changes, it would be only one or two and in general, we have got to go full strength.



“It’s important that we continue to get wins.”



It remains to be seen whether some of the youngsters such as James Garner or Brandon Williams get a run-out against Chelsea.

