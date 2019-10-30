Billy Gilmour Starts – Chelsea Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:05 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United outfit to Stamford Bridge this evening for an EFL Cup tie.



The Blues will be keen to make progress in the EFL Cup, while there may also be an element of revenge in the air as they were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United earlier this season.













Chelsea grabbed a 4-2 win away at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and boss Frank Lampard will be keen for his men to continue with their momentum by beating the Red Devils on home turf.



The Chelsea boss hands an outing to Willy Caballero between the sticks, while at full-back he opts to pick Reece James and Marcos Alonso.





In central defence the Chelsea manager goes with Kurt Zouma and Marc Guehi, while Billy Gilmour plays in midfield with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic support Michy Batshuayi.







Lampard has options on the bench if changes are needed and can turn to options such as Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.





Chelsea Team vs Manchester United



Caballero, James, Zouma, Guehi, Alonso, Gilmour, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Batshuyai



Substitutes: Cummins, Azpilicueta, Lamptey, Mount, Pedro, Abraham, Giroud

