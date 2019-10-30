XRegister
30/10/2019 - 12:49 GMT

Dortmund Start To Identify Replacements For Liverpool and Man Utd Linked Jadon Sancho

 




Borussia Dortmund are resigned to losing Liverpool and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho next summer and are already identifying potential replacements, it has been claimed.

Dortmund resisted interest in the summer in Sancho and managed to keep him at the club for at least one more season.  


 



Sancho has continued to be linked with a move back to England however, with both Liverpool and Manchester United claimed to hold an interest in him.

Dortmund have so far remained coy on whether they would sell Sancho at the end of the season, but it has been claimed that they already have an idea in mind.
 


According to German magazine Sport Bild, the club are preparing to let him go next summer and are already putting in plans for a post-Sancho world.



The Bundesliga giants have been identifying potential replacements and Hertha Berlin’s Javairo Dilrosun and Valencia’s Ferran Torres are being looked at.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Sancho, but the former Manchester City winger is claimed to want to return to England or move to Spain.
 


Dortmund are hopeful of earning a fee in excess of €100m for the England international at the end of the season.   
 