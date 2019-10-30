It Is Critical Now He’s Available To Play – Former Top Flight Attacker On Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight star Tam McManus believes that it is essential for Celtic that Leigh Griffiths returns to action as soon as possible.



Celtic ran out 2-0 winners at Celtic Park against St Mirren on Wednesday night, with goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi (49th minute) and James Forrest (54th minute) handing the hosts all three Scottish Premiership points.













Odsonne Edouard started up front for Celtic and Bhoys boss Neil Lennon explained after the match that another striker, Vakoun Bayo, may need to go under the knife due to an injury.



Given Celtic's situation with strikers, ex-Hibernian man McManus feels it is vital that Griffiths is ready to play as soon as possible.





McManus wrote on Twitter: "Where is Leigh Griffiths? Is he fit? The silence is deafening concerning him.







"He was needed badly in [the] squad even before this news [about Bayo]. Critical now.



"Celtic massively short on strikers. End up finishing tonight's game with no recognised striker on the pitch. If Edouard gets injured.."





It has been claimed that Griffiths is due back in for Celtic training on Thursday and the striker could soon have an opportunity to make his mark.



The Bhoys are next in action against McManus' former club Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup this weekend.

