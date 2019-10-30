XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/10/2019 - 12:12 GMT

Jamie Barjonas New Contract Is Boost For Rangers Youngsters Feels Gers Assistant

 




Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister believes Gers midfielder Jamie Barjonas penning a new deal with the club should serve as an inspiration for those in the academy.

Barjonas, 20, penned a new deal with the Light Blues on Monday, extending his stay at the Glasgow-based club until the summer of 2021.  


 



McAllister has emphasised how much it means for Rangers and its fans to see a local player from the academy make his way into the first-team.

The Rangers assistant is delighted that Barjonas, who joined the club as nine-year-old, has been given a new contract and wants more players to follow the youngster's path.
 


McAllister believes Barjonas signing a new contract at Ibrox should give players in the academy encouragement to find their way into the first-team scene.



I think clubs like Rangers are always looking to bring in a so-called ‘one of their own'", McAllister told Rangers' official site.

"It is always nice to see someone who has come up through the ranks here make it to the first-team side.
 


It must give a big boost to everyone in the Academy side here.

"We all talk about pathways – it is the buzz word – but we want Rangers players who have come right up through the ranks to get in the first-team.

The fans need that and the fans like to see players who make that journey from eight or nine years-old right through to playing in the first team, so good on him.

While Barjonas has penned a new deal with the Gers, he is yet to make a senior team appearance for the side under the management of Steven Gerrard.   
 