06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/10/2019 - 18:34 GMT

Steven Davis On Bench – Rangers Team vs Ross County Confirmed

 




Fixture: Ross County vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to go up against Ross County in an away Scottish Premiership meeting this evening.  

Level on points with rivals Celtic at the top of the Premiership table, Gers boss Steven Gerrard will want all three points taking home from Dingwall as his side continue their promotion push. 
 

 



The Gers have not lost against Ross County in the last nine meetings between the two clubs, however, the visitors have failed to win in their last three matches on the road. 

Gerrard has to make do without Allan McGregor tonight, meaning Wes Foderingham between the sticks for this evening's game, while at full-back he picks James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.
 


Connor Goldson slots into central defence alongside Filip Helander, while Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo are in midfield. Sheyi Ojo and Scott Arfield support Alfredo Morelos.



Rangers have options on the bench if needed, including Greg Stewart and Steven Davis.
 


Rangers Team vs Ross County

Foderingham, Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Aribo, Arfield, Ojo, Morelos

Substitutes: Firth, Katic, Halliday, Davis, Murphy, Stewart, Defoe
 