06 October 2018

30/10/2019 - 12:55 GMT

There Is No Clause – Gladbach Sporting Director On Liverpool and Tottenham Target

 




Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has ruled out selling Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Denis Zakaria in January, but indicated that he would be eventually sold.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been on the radar of several top European clubs this season and his representatives have already been holding talks with interested parties.  


 



His entourage have been contacted by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, while there is interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham all credited with wanting him.

Eberl is calm about Zakaria’s immediate future as the player does not have a buy-out clause and insisted that the midfielder will not be sold during the January transfer window.
 


But he did concede that Gladbach’s business policy depends on incoming transfer fees and indicated that the midfielder will eventually be sold in the future.



Eberl told German outlet Sport Buzzer“First of all, everything is in our hands, because there is no clause.

“I can definitely rule out a transfer this winter. 
  


“Our path is laid out by transfer receipts, which help us to renew and improve the squad.

“We will always have to give away quality and buy potential – this is the alternative route we have to take.”

While Gladbach are not keen to sell in January, all eyes will be on whether they could resist a big money bid if one arrives.  
 