06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/11/2019 - 14:08 GMT

Angelino Starts – Manchester City Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hasenhuttl's struggling Southampton side this afternoon.  

The Citizens knocked Southampton out of the EFL Cup with a 3-1 win in midweek, further piling pressure on Hasenhuttl, whose side have now been beaten in four of their last five games and last won in the Premier League in the middle of September.
 

 



Pep Guardiola will be keen for his men to keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool by taking all three points this afternoon and the Citizens will start as overwhelming favourites to do just that.

Ederson slots in between the sticks for Manchester City, while at full-back Guardiola picks Kyle Walker and Angelino.
 


In central defence Guardiola selects John Stones and Fernandinho, while Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva will try to dominate play. Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero.



Manchester City have options on the bench to make changes, including Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden.
 


Manchester City Team vs Southampton

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Angelino, Gundogan, Silva (c), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Jesus, Mendy, Mahrez, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden
 