Angelino Starts – Manchester City Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester City vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hasenhuttl's struggling Southampton side this afternoon.



The Citizens knocked Southampton out of the EFL Cup with a 3-1 win in midweek, further piling pressure on Hasenhuttl, whose side have now been beaten in four of their last five games and last won in the Premier League in the middle of September.













Pep Guardiola will be keen for his men to keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool by taking all three points this afternoon and the Citizens will start as overwhelming favourites to do just that.



Ederson slots in between the sticks for Manchester City, while at full-back Guardiola picks Kyle Walker and Angelino.





In central defence Guardiola selects John Stones and Fernandinho, while Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva will try to dominate play. Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero.







Manchester City have options on the bench to make changes, including Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden.





Manchester City Team vs Southampton



Ederson, Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Angelino, Gundogan, Silva (c), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Jesus, Mendy, Mahrez, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden

