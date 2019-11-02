Marcelo Bielsa Provides Eddie Nketiah Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has explained the reasons behind Eddie Nketiah’s absence from the Whites' squad against Queens Park Rangers.



Nketiah is yet to start a league game for Leeds since joining the club on loan from Arsenal this summer, but has made an impact from the bench.













There were expectations that he could start against QPR on Saturday at Elland Road, but he was missing from the squad when the team-sheets were given out ahead of the game.



Leeds went on to win the game 2-0, with Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison getting on the scoresheet, but questions remained over the 20-year-old Arsenal loanee's absence.





Bielsa revealed that Nketiah has been ill with a stomach problem and he is still not sure whether the striker has recovered.







The Leeds boss said in a press conference post match: "Last night after training he was at home.



“He had a pain in his stomach which didn't allow him to participate today.





“At this moment we don't know if he's good or not.”



Bielsa also confirmed that Arsenal loanee Nketiah was due to start the game.



"Yes, he was going to play at the beginning of the match."



With a week to go before Leeds' next game, against Blackburn Rovers, Nketiah has time to recover and attempt to secure himself a place in the side.



Leeds will be looking for back to back home wins when Blackburn visit.

