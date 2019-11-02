XRegister
06 October 2018

02/11/2019 - 20:01 GMT

QPR Was Game So Easy This Leeds Star Got A Tea And A Hot Dog – Former White

 




Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes Whites goalkeeper Kiko Casilla had an incredibly comfortable day between the sticks in his side's 2-0 win over QPR.

Tyler Roberts struck six minutes before half time at Elland Road, his first Leeds goal since October 2018, and then Jack Harrison killed off any QPR comeback thoughts by grabbing the hosts' second with eight minutes left in the game.   


 



Mark Warburton's visitors struggled to trouble Leeds goalkeeper Casilla and registered just a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes; they did though shade possession during the match.

Former Leeds defender Parker joked that Casilla had such an easy time he even nipped into the South Stand to buy a cup of tea and a hot dog.
 


Parker said on LUTV: "I think second half I saw Kiko go into the south stand, go get a cup of team, come back out.



"I think he went for a hot dog as well.

"It [that he had a quiet afternoon] just shows how dominant we have been as a defensive unit."
 


The former White credits the hosts' fine defensive display though to the team as a whole, rather than just the backline and Casilla.

"Defensively the team were fantastic, limited QPR to very little if not nothing at all."

Overall, Parker thinks that when Leeds stepped up a gear at times in the game then QPR simply could not live with them.

He added: "At times we could have been a bit more efficient in terms of our build up play, but every time we injected that bit of tempo, that bit of quality, we looked a cut above really."

Next up for Leeds is a visit from Blackburn Rovers next Saturday in their final game before November's international break kicks in.
 

 