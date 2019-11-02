When This Happens, Someone Is Going To Suffer – Liverpool Legend Warns Opposing Sides

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has warned that Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have yet to all play well in one game and when the trio do, the opposition will be taken to the cleaners.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has a fearsome front three at his disposal and regularly fields Mane, Firmino and Salah up front in games.













So far this season, Mane has hit the back of the net six times in the Premier League, while Salah has struck on five occasions; Firmino meanwhile has grabbed three league goals.



Aldridge thinks there has not been a single game which has seen all three turn on the style and believes when they do then an opposing side will be set for 90 minutes of suffering.





"The front three, up to now, still haven't hit all the notes", Aldridge said on LFC TV after Liverpool's 2-1 win at Aston Villa.







"I'm waiting for a game, one game, when those three hit the notes.



"Someone is going to suffer because all through the season I've been watching them and one's played well in one game, maybe two have played well in one game.





"Never in one game have the three of them played well and when they do someone is in trouble."



Liverpool will be hoping Mane, Firmino and Salah are firing on all cylinders next weekend when they welcome title rivals Manchester City to Anfield.



If Liverpool take all three points from the fixture they would be nine points ahead of their rivals in the Premier League standings.

