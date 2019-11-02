Where Is It Coming From – Liverpool Star’s Agent Comments On Loan Termination Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Loris Karius’ agent has rubbished rumours about his client’s having his loan at Besiktas terminated in the January transfer window.



Karius has been on loan at Besiktas since last year and he is scheduled to return to Liverpool next summer on the completion of his two-year loan deal.













Besiktas have an option to buy him, but his performances in Turkey have been far from convincing and the German has made some high profile errors in the last 18 months.



There are suggestions the Turkish giants are considering cutting short his loan stint and sending him back to Liverpool in January.





But Florian Groll, his agent, slammed the rumours and stressed that he is not sure where the stories are originating from.







He pointed out that there was similar speculation last year as well, but Karius stayed at Besiktas.



Groll told German daily Bild: “These reports are only contrived in the head.





“I do not know where it comes from again and again.



“Curiously, exactly one year ago, there was the same story, which was not true at that time as well.”



Karius has made 46 appearances for Besiktas thus far, keeping ten clean sheets and conceding 65 goals.

