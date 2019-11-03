20-Year-Old Leeds United Star Has Bit of Brilliance Thinks Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan is happy to see Tyler Roberts back and playing for the Whites and believes he brings a different dimension to the team.



Roberts scored Leeds' first goal on Saturday as the Whites eased to a 2-0 win against QPR, with Mark Warburton's men rarely threatening the hosts' goal.













Whelan was pleased with what he saw from Roberts, who was left on for the full 90 minutes by boss Marcelo Bielsa; the Argentine used two of his three substitutes.



The former Whites attacker is happy that the 20-year-old is always thinking in terms of going forward, while he is also impressed with his link-up play.





Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: "I think he brought a different dimension.







"He is very forward thinking and I like the way he links up with the players.



"He's got that little bit of brilliance in there where he can turn players, he plays it at the right time and the goal was a fantastic finish, so composed", he added.





Roberts will be hoping to have done enough to keep hold of his place in the team for next weekend's visit from Blackburn Rovers.



The outing against QPR was Roberts' sixth in the Championship this season for Leeds and his first goal of the campaign.

