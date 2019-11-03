Celtic and Rangers Evenly Matched, Final Is Too Close To Call – Former Scotland International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Billy Dodds claims the Scottish League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers is too close to call, given how rapidly the Gers have closed the gap on the Bhoys.



Rangers brushed past Hearts 3-0 at Hampden on Sunday afternoon to book their spot in the final of the Scottish League Cup, setting up a meeting with Celtic, who beat Hibernian on Saturday.













The two Glasgow rivals are also level on points at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and Dodds, who admits Celtic have been dominant in recent years, feels the final is too close to call.



The former Scotland star indicated that Rangers have closed the gap and the two teams are now evenly matched.





He said on BBC Scotland's Sportsound: "The way it has gone over the last few years, Celtic have been the dominant champions.







"This Rangers team, as they are now, they are evenly matched. The challenge is getting bigger and bigger.



"I expect the final to be so close, probably too close to call."





Both Celtic and Rangers will be eyeing inflicting a psychological blow on the other in the Scottish League Cup final, as they look ahead to an increasingly competitive title race.



The pair also both reached the group stage of the Europa League this season.

