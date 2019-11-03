Eddie Nketiah Will Have To Sit On Bench – Former Leeds Star Hails Patrick Bamford’s Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford did enough against QPR to mean Eddie Nketiah will have to continue warming the bench, former Whites forward Noel Whelan believes.



Nketiah had been in line to start the match at Elland Road, but an abdominal injury meant he missed out and Bamford continued to lead the line for Leeds.













Bamford did not find the back of the net, but produced a committed performance as Leeds ran out 2-0 winners, thanks to goals from Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison.



Whelan was pleased with what he saw from Bamford and believes the former Middlesbrough man did enough to mean that even when Nketiah is fit he will have to continue to warm the bench.





"Even Patrick Bamford has taken his opportunity today, knowing that he wasn't going to be starting and that could have been Eddie Nketiah's chance", Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.







"I think now Eddie is going to have to sit back on the bench again after Patrick Bamford's performance.



"Even despite not scoring a goal, you see what he brings. You see the energy, you see the aggression, you see how he brings people into play.





"It's hard to drop him when he's like that [even though] I know he's not scoring the goals", Whelan added.



Leeds have another home game to come next weekend when Blackburn Rovers are the visitors to Elland Road and it remains to be seen if Bamford retains his place in the starting eleven.

