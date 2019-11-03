XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2019 - 13:42 GMT

Eddie Nketiah Will Have To Sit On Bench – Former Leeds Star Hails Patrick Bamford’s Display

 




Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford did enough against QPR to mean Eddie Nketiah will have to continue warming the bench, former Whites forward Noel Whelan believes.

Nketiah had been in line to start the match at Elland Road, but an abdominal injury meant he missed out and Bamford continued to lead the line for Leeds.   


 



Bamford did not find the back of the net, but produced a committed performance as Leeds ran out 2-0 winners, thanks to goals from Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison.

Whelan was pleased with what he saw from Bamford and believes the former Middlesbrough man did enough to mean that even when Nketiah is fit he will have to continue to warm the bench.
 


"Even Patrick Bamford has taken his opportunity today, knowing that he wasn't going to be starting and that could have been Eddie Nketiah's chance", Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.



"I think now Eddie is going to have to sit back on the bench again after Patrick Bamford's performance.

"Even despite not scoring a goal, you see what he brings. You see the energy, you see the aggression, you see how he brings people into play.
 


"It's hard to drop him when he's like that [even though] I know he's not scoring the goals", Whelan added.

Leeds have another home game to come next weekend when Blackburn Rovers are the visitors to Elland Road and it remains to be seen if Bamford retains his place in the starting eleven.
 