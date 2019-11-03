XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/11/2019 - 14:18 GMT

Love To See It, Right Now This Part of Leeds United’s Game Is Brilliant – Former White

 




Noel Whelan has lauded Leeds United's defence and feels Kiko Casilla must be so pleased to have such a solid defensive unit in front of him.

While Leeds have struggled to score a large volume of goals this season in the Championship, they have been tight at the back and registered another clean sheet on Saturday when keeping QPR at bay and winning 2-0 at Elland Road.   


 



Leeds have scored nine goals fewer than Championship leaders Preston North End and seven fewer than promotion rivals West Brom. However, they have conceded only eight goals, the best record in the division and are the only team to keep goals conceded into single digits.

Whelan is thrilled with Leeds' defence, pointing to a successful high press, intensity and controlled aggression, and is sure goalkeeper Casilla must be loving life at the moment.
 


He also noted how centre-backs Ben White and Liam Cooper bossed QPR attackers Nakhi Wells and Jordan Hugill.



"The defensive side of our game is absolutely brilliant at the moment. That intensity and controlled aggression, that high press, the trigger when everybody goes", Whelan said after the match on BBC Radio Leeds.

"They've got to work really hard to get a goal against us.
 


"Kiko Casilla must be so thankful about the hard work that has been put in, White and Cooper have dominated Hugill and Nakhi Wells.

"Long may that continue. I love to see that happen."

Leeds' opponents next weekend, Blackburn Rovers, have conceded a whopping 22 goals so far in the Championship.
 