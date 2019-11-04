We Have To Put Something Right – Ajax Star Eyeing Revenge At Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax defender Joel Veltman has indicated the Dutch giants are keen to set the record straight against Chelsea on Tuesday.



Frank Lampard's Chelsea grabbed a 1-0 win at Ajax in the Champions League towards the end of last month, with Michy Batshuayi striking with just four minutes left in the game in the Netherlands.













Veltman believes that Ajax did not deserve to lose against Chelsea and is relishing the chance to lock horns with the Premier League club again at Stamford Bridge.



"We have to put something right. We didn't get enough against Chelsea at home. A draw would have been right", he told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.





"We didn't play well enough at the time. We need to be better on the ball tomorrow and we gave away too much in the final third", he added.







Veltman rates Chelsea however and feels Lampard's men are physically strong, seeing similarities between the Tottenham Hotspur outfit his side played in the Champions League last season.



"They are physically strong, just a top team, but it is up to us not to let them use their strength.





"Basically the same as six months ago against Tottenham Hotspur.



"If we go along with their pace and the physical duels then it becomes kind of a tennis match, the game going back and forth."



Ajax recorded a 4-2 win at Zwolle in the Eredivisie on Friday evening and head to London as league leaders in the Dutch top flight.

