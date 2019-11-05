I’ve Heard Atmosphere Will Be Hostile – Spurs Star On Red Star Belgrade Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is anticipating a tough and hostile atmosphere when his side visit the Marakana on Wednesday to play Red Star Belgrade, but insists that he and his team-mates will do everything they can to come away with a win.



Both sides have already played half their games in their Champions League group, with the team from London being placed second and the Serbian champions just a point adrift in third.













Last season Red Star Belgrade were drawn against Liverpool, with the Serbian outfit managing to beat the eventual winners 2-0 at the Marakana.



Kane, while giving his opinion on what he expects from the match, said that he has heard from some players that it is tough going to the ground as the atmosphere is hostile. He though expressed his hope to see the match end in a win for his team.





“Hopefully we can win tomorrow night", Kane said at a press conference.







"I’ve heard from a few players that the atmosphere is going to be tough and very hostile. We’ll do everything in our power to win the game.”



Kane insists that he feels in good shape following a virus as he looks to hit the ground running in Serbia.





"I feel good. Better than the weekend.



"I came down with some kind of virus, but I’ve been back in training yesterday and I feel much better.”



A win on Wednesday would be an important step towards the last 16 for Tottenham, as they bid to reach the final for a second year running.

