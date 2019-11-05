Juventus Scout To Take In Liverpool Target’s Display This Evening

Follow @insidefutbol





A Juventus scout is set to run the rule over Liverpool and Manchester United linked striker Erling Braut Haaland when Red Bull Salzburg take on Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo tonight.



The 19-year-old striker has become the talk of the footballing world this season through his performances in the Champions League, where he has scored six goals in three games.













Haaland has found the back of the net a staggering 22 times in 16 appearances this season and has been on the radar of as many as 20 clubs across Europe.



He has interest from the Premier League where both Liverpool and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in him, while from Italy he has attracted the eyes of Juventus.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus are set to send one of their top scouts to watch the striker in action tonight in the Champions League against Napoli.







Haaland has scored in each of his side's three group games already and is one of the odds on favourites to get on the scoresheet again tonight.



The Italian champions have identified him as one of their primary targets and have been ramping up their scouting on him over the past few months.





Real Madrid are also believed to be alive to Haaland's potential and it remains to be seen if any of his suitors test Red Bull Salzburg with a bid in January.

