Bukayo Saka Starts – Arsenal Team vs Vitoria Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Vitoria vs Arsenal

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 15:50 (UK time)



Arsenal manager Unai Emery has named his matchday squad that will take on Portuguese outfit Vitoria in a Europa League clash later today at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.



Emery has made eight changes to the team that drew 1-1 at the Emirates against Wolves at the weekend. Emiliano Martinez comes into the team in place of number one Bernd Leno, with Sokratis, Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi playing in a back three.













Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Kieran Tierney will play as the wing-backs in the system, with Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock playing as a midfield two.



Gabriel Martinelli will play as the lone front-man with Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka providing width to the Arsenal team. Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac are part of the substitutes' bench.





Emery also has the attacking options of Reiss Nelson and Alexandre Lacazette to call upon from the bench if needed. Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are not part of the squad today.







Arsenal’s only victory in the last five games in all competitions came against Vitoria in a close game at the Emirates Stadium last month.





Arsenal Team vs Vitoria



Martinez, Sokratis, Holding, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Willock, Tierney, Pepe, Saka, Martinelli



Substitutes: Leno, Bellerin, Kolasinc, Guendouzi, Torreira, Nelson, Lacazette

