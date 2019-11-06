XRegister
06 October 2018

06/11/2019 - 21:15 GMT

Celtic Are Great Team – Lazio Coach Wary

 




Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has warned his team about the threat posed by Europa League opponents Celtic, but insists his men must look to take three points from the group stage encounter between the two teams.

The Italian Serie A club are set to host Scottish champions Celtic at Stadio Olimpico in their fourth Europa League group stage match on Thursday.  


 



Three games into the group stage, Lazio sit third with three points, while the Bhoys sit on the summit with seven points.

With just three more games in the group, Lazio coach Inzaghi feels his side's upcoming home match against Neil Lennon's Celtic is a must-win game.
 


The 43-year-old wants Lazio to climb up the table, but is aware of the threats posed by Celtic, who he believes can punish the Italian side with their physicality and quality.



"Tomorrow we absolutely have to win because we have this result in mind", Inzaghi told his pre-match press conference.

"We must move up the table knowing that it will not be a simple match.
 


"Celtic are a great team.

"They have physicality and quality, and they can put you in trouble at any time."

Celtic could reach the last 32 on Thursday night if they win at Lazio and Cluj avoid losing at home to Rennes in the other group encounter.   
 