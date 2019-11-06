Former Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Now Favourite For Bayern Munich Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has emerged as the favourite to become the next Bayern Munich coach, it has been claimed.



The German champions have been on the lookout for a new coach since Niko Kovac left his post earlier this week following a lacklustre start to their season.













A number of names have been on their shortlist and Ralf Rangnick was believed to be the club’s top target.



But the former RB Leipzig boss has rejected an offer from the German champions and declined to negotiate a deal to become the next coach at the Allianz Arena.





And according to German sports magazine Sport Bild, Wenger has emerged as the favourite to become the new Bayern Munich boss.







The Frenchman has been out of work since ending his 22-year reign as Arsenal manager at the end of the 20017/18 season.



Wenger has been aching to return to coaching and recently admitted that he is waiting for the right offer.





And it seems he could make his return to coaching with one of the most high profile jobs in world football.



If the 70-year-old gets the job, it remains to be seen how long his contract might run.

