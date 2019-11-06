Giovani Lo Celso Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Red Star Belgrade Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade this evening in the Champions League.



Spurs played out a lacklustre 1-1 draw at Everton at the weekend and are still struggling to inject consistency into their season.













Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will be looking for his men to win tonight to push their case to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.



Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remains out, while Jan Vertonghen has a hamstring issue. Erik Lamela misses out due to a thigh problem, while Harry Winks, Serge Aurier, Kyle Walker-Peters and Victor Wanyama have been left at home.





Paulo Gazzaniga lines up between the sticks for Tottenham this evening in Serbia, while at the back Pochettino picks Juan Foyth, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Danny Rose. Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko link up in midfield, while Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Giovani Lo Celso support Harry Kane.







Pochettino has a number of options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Red Star Belgrade



Gazzaniga, Foyth, Dier, Sanchez, Rose, Ndombele, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Lo Celso, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Alderweireld, Davies, Sessegnon, Skipp, Eriksen, Lucas

