He’s Going To Be Top Player – Chelsea Star Impresses Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has tipped Blues youngster Reece James to be a star at Stamford Bridge after the right-back made an impact off the bench against Ajax on Tuesday.



Premier League side Chelsea came back from being 4-1 down against Ajax to hold the Dutch club to a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.













Having gone into half-time 3-1 down, Lampard introduced 19-year-old James at right-back and saw the youngster make an immediate impact before scoring the fourth goal for the side in the 74th minute.



The 41-year-old, who feels the teenager can bring more to the table, explained how he brought on the defender and switched Cesar Azpilicueta to the left side of defence to make use of James' attacking abilities.





Lampard is confident in James' qualities as a modern full-back, and is positive that he will become a top player for Chelsea.







“Reece is a fantastic young player", Lampard told a press conference.



"He gives what you saw [against Ajax] and he can give even more, which is normal.





"I felt we needed to change to get more on the right-hand side, get Azpi on the left and Reece can deliver crosses.



"Great quality. Powerful and can join in, he knows we have Azpi there who is our captain and plays right back, but it shows there are things we can do to change if Reece does that then he is a great player.



"He is going to be a top player for the club.



“He has got great quality.



"Modern full-backs expected now to join in, be a threat going forward and some in the Premier League are doing it in an outstanding way.



"Hopefully Reece can do it for us.”



James has scored two goals and provided two assists for Chelsea across all competitions this season.

