It Was Risk But I’m Proud – Genk Coach On Liverpool Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Genk coach Felice Mazzu has revealed his pride at the way his side adapted to a different formation in their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.



Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were enough to get Liverpool three points and put them firmly in place to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.













But Genk produced a much better performance than their 4-1 defeat at home to Liverpool last month and were in with a chance to get point from the game at Anfield.



Mazzu rejigged his side and played a 5-3-2 formation, and feels his team did well considering that they only learned about it on video footage and the tactical board without actually training much on the pitch.





He admits that they could have got a point from the game, but insisted that he feels great pride at the way his side played on Merseyside.







Mazzu told Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws: “Trying a different formation with defenders on the pitch was indeed a risk.



“The players were primarily prepared tactically via videos and on the tactical board.





“I am proud that they performed their roles beautifully.



“Of course I would have preferred to grab a point because 2-2 was in the air for a while.”



Liverpool have taken control of Group E and are leading the charts on nine points with two games left to play.

