Jurgen Klopp Could Do This, Has The Options – Former Liverpool Midfielder

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has insisted that Jurgen Klopp has players in his squad who can add more creativity to his industrious-looking midfield.



Klopp has favoured the midfield three of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum in big games, with James Milner often coming on as another robust option.













But McAteer admits that Liverpool’s midfield is very functional and lack the creativity that sometimes they could do with.



He understands why Klopp favours the more industrious midfield as they have the ability to win the ball back quickly and lay it on a plate for the dangerous front three.





But the former Red believes Klopp has the players in his squad such as Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who can add more spark to the midfield.







And he insisted that such players have often come up with the goods for Liverpool when they have been thrown onto the pitch.



McAteer said on LFC TV after the Reds beat Genk on Wednesday night: “You can say Liverpool’s midfield is very industrious but not really full of creativity.





“It is usually the front three that creates, carves out chances and scores goals.



“But yes, he has got alternatives and creative players who he can use if he wants to change it.



“We can be very industrious with Fabinho, [Jordan] Henderson and Wijnaldum, you know you are going to get a shift.



“They seem to be his favourite midfield three – they win the ball back and we rely heavily on the front three getting the ball.



“He has got an option of Shaqiri and Keita to mix it around and now Oxlade-Chamberlain.



“When he decides to play them, they have chipped in with goals.”



Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Genk on Tuesday night and is starting to push his case for a regular spot in the side.

