06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/11/2019 - 18:45 GMT

Four Changes Made – Manchester United Team vs Partizan Belgrade Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Partizan Belgrade
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Partizan Belgrade to Old Trafford for a Europa League fixture this evening.  

The Red Devils lost at Bournemouth at the weekend and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking for his men to bounce back tonight and return to winning ways.
 

 



Solskjaer's men have so far picked up seven points from their three group stage games, meaning they sit one point behind AZ Alkmaar in Group L and three points ahead of third placed Partizan Belgrade.

Centre-back Victor Lindelof will miss out this evening due to a back injury, while Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Diogo Dalot and Nemanja Matic are out.
 


Solskjaer, who makes four changes to the side that faced Bournemouth, hands an outing to Sergio Romero in goal, while in defence he picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young. Scott McTominay and Fred slot into midfield, while Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford support Anthony Martial.



If Solskjaer wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Daniel James and Jesse Lingard.
 


Manchester United Team vs Partizan Belgrade

Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Rojo, Young, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Mata, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Grant, Jones, Williams, Pereira, Garner, James, Lingard
 