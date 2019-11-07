We Owned Pitch At Celtic – Former Lazio Coach Bullish Ahead of Europa League Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Lazio coach Delio Rossi does not believe there needs to be too many changes to the Biancocelesti’s team for tonight’s Europa League clash against Celtic as he feels they were clearly the superior side at Parkhead last month.



The 2-1 defeat at Celtic last month has left Lazio with a mountain to climb in Group E of Europa League with suggestions that they might have to win their remaining three games to qualify for the last 32.













The Serie A giants cannot afford to drop points when they host Celtic tonight at the Stadio Olimpico and Rossi insisted that they do not need to make too many changes to the team.



He insisted that Lazio were clearly the superior side on display at Celtic Park despite the result and need to maintain their level of performance.





The former Lazio boss believes they paid dearly against Celtic for a few lapses in concentration.







Rossi told, looking ahead to the game, told Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi: “I expect to see the same Lazio as we saw at Celtic Park.



“They owned the pitch [that night] but paid for a drop in concentration. One has to pay heavily for those moments of confusion.





“But the Biancocelesti in Scotland were superior.”



Celtic earned a point from their previous away game in the Europa League group stage this season against Rennes and could secure passage to the last 32 tonight with a win combined with Cluj avoiding defeat against Rennes.

