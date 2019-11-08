Blackburn Too Open, Not In Right Shape, Exploit It – Former Leeds Star Tells Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has identified what area Leeds United need to exploit against Blackburn Rovers and is sure that the Whites can up their game to such an extent that the visitors will be unable to live with them.



Leeds returned to winning ways last weekend when they comfortably saw off Mark Warburton's QPR outfit 2-0 at Elland Road.













They are now zeroing in on another win at home when Blackburn visit this Saturday and will start as heavy favourites to grab all three points from the Championship encounter.



Former White Parker has been studying Blackburn and noted that Tony Mowbray's side concede the vast majority of their goals from open play.





He feels that shows the Blackburn players are often not in the right shape and is keen for Leeds to exploit that on Saturday.







"They have conceded 17 from open play. That's over 77 per cent of goals conceded have been conceded that way", Parker said on LUTV.



"That suggests they are too spread open. Players probably are not in the right shape for whatever reason.





"So that is an area we have to exploit.



"We saw against QPR that when we move the ball the opposition can't live with us, so we need to play at a tempo, get their players out of position and utilise those spaces which might be on show."



Blackburn have won just twice on the road in the Championship this season, taking home three points from trips to Hull City and Reading.



Leeds have been beaten only once at Elland Road in the league this term and have conceded just eight goals across 15 Championship matches.

