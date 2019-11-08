Got To Be Beating Teams Like Leeds United – Blackburn Rovers Star On Aspirations

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers star Lewis Travis is of the view that his side must show they can beat teams like weekend opponents Leeds United if they want to push for promotion to the Premier League.



Tony Mowbray's men are scheduled to visit Elland Road on Saturday as they look to build on the momentum they managed to build with the win against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.













Asking his team-mates to put in a big shift over the course of the match, 22-year-old Travis has stressed the importance of Blackburn being able to go to grounds like Elland Road and win if they want to have promotion aspirations.



Praising Marcelo Bielsa's side, Travis added that Leeds have shown that they are one of the best teams in the league.





“I think Leeds are dominant with the ball so everyone will have to put in a shift", Travis was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.







“As a group of players we want to aspire to get out of this league.



"The only way you’re going to do that is to beat teams like Leeds who have shown themselves to be one of the best in the league.”





To beat Leeds at Elland Road, Blackburn will have to find a way past a defensive unit that has only conceded eight goals in the league so far this season.

