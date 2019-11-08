XRegister
06 October 2018

08/11/2019 - 10:05 GMT

Newcastle United Considering Granit Xhaka Swoop

 




Newcastle United could offer to pay a significant portion of Granit Xhaka’s wages to take him from Arsenal during the January transfer window, according to the Times.

Xhaka has been stripped of the captaincy after he had a spat with the fans last month during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at home against Crystal Palace.  


 



The midfielder has not played for Arsenal since and is claimed to have been considering leaving the club during the January transfer window.

Xhaka is tipped to ask for a transfer away from Arsenal if he does not play in the next few games and the Gunners are believed to be open to letting him go.
 


And Newcastle are interested in signing the Switzerland international during the winter window.



Xhaka’s £130,000-a-week salary is currently out of Newcastle’s reach, but the club are claimed to be prepared to stretch themselves.

They could offer to pay a high share of his wages to take Xhaka off Arsenal’s hands in January.
 


Steve Bruce wants to add more dynamism and legs to his midfield in the winter window and Xhaka has emerged as a top target for Newcastle.   
 