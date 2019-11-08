PSG Offer Arsenal Linked Defender As Part Of Deal For Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have offered Arsenal linked defender Thomas Meunier to Juventus as part of a deal to sign Mattia De Sciglio, it has been claimed.



Meunier is out of contract at the end of the season and has been waiting for PSG to offer him a new deal.













The Belgian has been on the radar of several clubs, such as Arsenal, but he has made it clear that he wants to sign a new deal and stay at PSG for the time being.



But PSG seem to have different plans for Meunier and are eyeing using him as a makeweight to land a long term target in January.





According to Italian daily Corriere di Torino, the French champions have knocked on the door of Juventus for De Sciglio and are prepared to offer Meunier as part of the deal.







The Italian defender has long been a target for PSG and the Parisians even considered signing him last summer.



The French champions are prepared to offload Meunier in January and are ready to send him to Turin as part of the deal to sign De Sciglio.





The Italian would prefer to stay at Juventus, but PSG are keen to test the water for him in the winter window.



It remains to be seen whether Meunier is ready to join Juventus as part of the deal or wait until the summer to have his pick of clubs.

