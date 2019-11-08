XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/11/2019 - 22:22 GMT

PSG Offer Arsenal Linked Defender As Part Of Deal For Serie A Star

 




Paris Saint-Germain have offered Arsenal linked defender Thomas Meunier to Juventus as part of a deal to sign Mattia De Sciglio, it has been claimed.

Meunier is out of contract at the end of the season and has been waiting for PSG to offer him a new deal.  


 



The Belgian has been on the radar of several clubs, such as Arsenal, but he has made it clear that he wants to sign a new deal and stay at PSG for the time being.

But PSG seem to have different plans for Meunier and are eyeing using him as a makeweight to land a long term target in January.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere di Torino, the French champions have knocked on the door of Juventus for De Sciglio and are prepared to offer Meunier as part of the deal.



The Italian defender has long been a target for PSG and the Parisians even considered signing him last summer.

The French champions are prepared to offload Meunier in January and are ready to send him to Turin as part of the deal to sign De Sciglio.
 


The Italian would prefer to stay at Juventus, but PSG are keen to test the water for him in the winter window.

It remains to be seen whether Meunier is ready to join Juventus as part of the deal or wait until the summer to have his pick of clubs.   
 