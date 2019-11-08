Steve Evans Sides Are Like This – Sunderland Boss On What To Expect

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has warned his side against a well organised and committed Steve Evans team when they host Gillingham in an FA Cup first round tie on Saturday.



Action in the FA Cup begins this weekend with the League One and League Two sides taking to the field as they bid to make progess and work towards a potential glamour tie against one of the Premier League's big boys.













Evans has a CV which boasts several promotions, while he also had a spell in charge of Leeds United.



Parkinson is expecting Evans' Gillingham to be an organised outfit and has urged Sunderland to be brave on the ball on Saturday.





"Steve Evans sides are always well organised and committed, but we have to be brave on the ball", Parkinson said at a press conference.







"The FA Cup still has a special feeling for me."



Parkinson was manager of the Bradford City team in January 2015 that beat Chelsea 4-2 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.





The Sunderland boss, who has not forgotten the feat, added: "Beating Chelsea 4-2 with Bradford in this competition was brilliant."



Evans was in charge of Peterborough United in League One last season, though was sacked by the Posh towards the end of January after a run of poor results.

