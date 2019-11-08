Striker On Newcastle United’s Radar Despite Falling Foul of Preferred Age Profile

Follow @insidefutbol





Genk striker Ally Samatta is on Newcastle United's radar, despite the fact he is above the club's preferred age range.



Samatta has caught the eye with his performances for Genk this season and has also showcased his talents in the Champions League.













He has been linked with both Newcastle and West Ham in recent days, amid claims that the Premier League pair will look to sign a striker in January.



And Samatta is a player on Newcastle's radar, according to The Athletic, despite the fact he is above their preferred age range.





Samatta is due to turn 27 years old next month and Newcastle prefer to sign younger players.







They could still move for Samatta however and have been struggling to score goals this season.



Steve Bruce's side scored three goals to win 3-2 at West Ham last weekend, but have still only scored nine goals in eleven Premier League games.





Samatta has found the back of the net eight times so far this term for Genk, with two of his goals coming in the Champions League, against Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool.

