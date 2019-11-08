They Love Talking To Him – Rangers Youth Coach On Senior Star’s Big Influence

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has revealed that veteran Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has often been helping out his development squad, who love interacting with the experienced hitman about the art of finishing.



The 37-year-old has chipped in with crucial goals this season and Steven Gerrard is a big fan of the experience he adds to his Rangers dressing room.













But Murty revealed that Defoe has also been working with players from his Rangers development squad and is the ideal person for aspiring talents to speak to when it comes to being clinical with chances.



The Rangers youth coach added that his players love interacting with the veteran as he provides useful insight into what is needed to become razor sharp in front of goal.





Murty also feels that Defoe is a wonderful example in training as well, as his positioning and his sense of being in the right place at the right time have often been on display for his youngsters to watch and learn from.







The Rangers developmental coach told The Athletic: “We’ve got a really good exponent of the clinical nature [in the first team] of a striker in Jermain Defoe and he’s really helping our players.



“They love watching him, they love talking to him about their art and if they understand one thing about him it’s that he never lost that thrill and that instinct to score a goal.





“Even when you see him in training he’s in the right place at the right time. He hits the target, he puts the ball in the net more times than not.



“That’s why he’s had the career he’s had and, if our guys want to emulate that, that’s the step they need to take.”



Defoe has scored as many goals in ten Scottish Premiership appearances this season and is regularly rotated with Alfredo Morelos.

