We Want To See More Of It – Former Manchester United Star Wants Consistency From Red Devil

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has insisted that Anthony Martial needs to be more consistent as he has the ability to change games.



Martial scored a delightful goal in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade on Thursday night as the Red Devils booked their place in the last 32 of the Europa League with games to spare.













The Frenchman’s return to the team following recovering from an injury has given more options to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he has been featuring as the focal point of the Norwegian's attack.



He has five goals to his name this season and Brown insisted that the Frenchman can do much more on the pitch if he can be a bit more consistent.





The former defender lamented the fact that Martial has not done justice to his ability yet at Manchester United and is of the view it has been frustrating to watch him play sometimes.







He urged the striker to demand more of himself as it is evident that he has the talent to be a game-changer.



Brown said on MUTV post match: “We want to see more of it.





“The talent that he has, he proved that and I just want to see more of it in the games.



“We know he can do it and sometimes yes, [it is frustrating].



“He has the power and the pace to get past opponents and obviously is quick enough to put the ball in the back of the net.



“I hope he can do it more often.”



Martial has 53 goals to his name at Manchester United and is under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2024.

