06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/11/2019 - 14:04 GMT

Alex Iwobi On Bench – Everton Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Southampton in a Premier League fixture on the south coast this afternoon. 

Marco Silva has the Toffees sitting just three points and one place above the relegation zone after a disastrous start to the season.
 

 



Defeat at Southampton would see Saints move level on points with Everton and would further increase the pressure on Silva, whose position is already being questioned by some fans.


Everton are without Andre Gomes after his injury against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but Silva thinks the midfielder could play again this season.
 


The Everton manager names Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he selects Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina as the central pairing. Tom Davies and Morgan Schneiderlin will try to control midfield, while Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott and Richarlison support Cenk Tosun.



If Silva needs to shake things up then he has options on his bench available, including Seamus Coleman and Alex Iwobi.
 


Everton Team vs Southampton

Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Davies, Schneiderlin, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Tosun

Substitutes: Lossl, Baines, Kean, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi, Coleman, Gordon
 