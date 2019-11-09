Arsenal Must Be Looking At Manager Candidates Now – Gunners Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes the time is right for the Gunners to start searching for a replacement for Unai Emery.



The north London club have lurched into crisis-mode in recent weeks, with issues on and off the pitch giving Emery headaches.













Granit Xhaka’s spiralling relationship with the Arsenal fans and his removal as Arsenal captain and from the team has distracted headlines from problems on the pitch.



Arsenal have won just once in the last six games in all competitions and there have been growing question marks over Emery’s ability to get things back on track for the club.





Wright believes Arsenal should at least start the process of seeking a replacement for the manager at the moment as he does not see how the Spaniard will be able to turn things around.







“They should be at least starting to feel people out”, the Arsenal legend said on Premier League TV.



“When we looked at the stats from Wenger to Emery, it has not improved at all. It has actually regressed if we are being honest.





“They have got to be looking at candidates now because I can’t see how all of a sudden it is going to get better.



“You have to be thinking that Arsenal must be looking for people now. If they are not, I want to know why.”



The former striker also stressed that Emery’s position will be untenable if the Gunners do not qualify for the Champions League this season.



“If Arsenal do not make the Champions League this season then he has got to go.”

