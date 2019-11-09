Juventus Meet Super Agent To Push Forward Swoop For Liverpool Linked Erling Haaland

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have already been conducting talks with Mino Raiola, the agent of Liverpool and Manchester United target Erling Braut Haaland, with a view to signing him in the future.



Haaland’s performances for Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League this season have taken European football by storm and he is on the lips of some of the biggest clubs in Europe at the moment.













The teenage hitman is on Manchester United’s radar and they have been stepping up scouting on him with a view to reuniting him with Ole Gunner Solskjaer at Old Trafford, while Liverpool have seen him up close, with Salzburg in their Champions League group.



Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, but Juventus have been taking concrete steps towards their pursuit of the 19-year-old striker.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A champions have been in a secret meeting with Raiola to push their hopes of landing the striker forward.







Juventus are trying to use their good relationship with the Italian super-agent to get a leg up in the pursuit of Haaland.



They are trying to determine the margins of the deal that could take the striker to Turin in the future and see off their competition.





Haaland is continuing to boost his reputation through his feats in the Champions League for Salzburg and it remains to be seen how much the Austrian giants demand for his signature.

