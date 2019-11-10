Jonny Hayes Starts – Celtic Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



The Bhoys scored an impressive 2-1 win at Lazio in the Europa League on Thursday night, recording their first ever win in Italy, and will be full of confidence heading into this afternoon's league meeting.













Neil Lennon will be looking for his men to avoid any slip-ups before the international break kicks in and Celtic head into the match on top of the league table on goal difference.





Lennon opts for Fraser Forster in goal, while at full-back he puts his trust in Jeremie Frimpong and Jonny Hayes.





In central defence Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer link up, while Scott Brown will look to control midfield with Ollvier Ntcham. Also selected are Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi, while Odsonne Edouard is up top.







If the Northern Irish tactician needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie.





Celtic Team vs Motherwell



Forster, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Hayes, Brown, McGregor, Ntcham, Forrest, Elyounoussi, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Taylor, Bitton, Bauer, Morgan, Christie, Rogic

